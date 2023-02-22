POMEROY — Pomeroy's boys won a state Class 1B opening-round basketball game with visiting Muckleshoot Tribal, 69-62, on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Trevin Kimble exploded for 27 points to lead the Pirates, including three 3-pointers, with Ollie Severs scoring 16 and Trace Roberts 15.
Pomeroy opened up a 14-4 lead after the first quarter before the Kings' offense awoke.
The Pirates maintained their 10-point lead at halftime, 32-22, outscored the Kings 21-16 in the third quarter and withstood Muckleshoot's fourth-quarter rally to advance at the state tournament.
Pomeroy, now 16-7, next goes to Mount Vernon, Wash., to play Mount Vernon Christian at noon on Saturday in the second round of the state 1B tournament.
"This was a game that we were in control of for the first three quarters," Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. "In the fourth quarter, we let Muckleshoot speed us up and we played their style of basketball instead of what got us a 20-point lead in the third quarter. I'm hoping that tonight's game will be a lesson for us moving forward that teams at state will play all 32 minutes and play with desperation when their season is on the line.
"In the first three quarters, we did a great job of handling their pressure and slowing down to run our offense," he said. "We did a good job of getting the ball inside and cutting without the ball that led to great looks for us that we took advantage of.
"Defensively, we were solid until the fourth quarter," Wolf said. "We allowed too much dribble penetration that led to easy baskets and kickouts for wide-open 3s. We need to clean that up going forward and make sure we do a better job of keeping our man in front of us.
"We did a great job grabbing 43 rebounds, including 10 offensive rebounds. Trevin Kimble led the way with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Ollie Severs added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Trace Roberts had 15 points and 14 rebounds. Jett Slusser had seven points and five assists, and did a good job of handling the ball against their pressure. Jayden Slusser gave us great minutes off the bench. He played well defensively and added three rebounds while giving Trace and Ollie some rest."
