Pomeroy had boys and girls basketball players named to the all-Southeast 1B League District 9 teams following the regular season.
Pirates senior Keely Maves was named to girls all-SE1B first team, and junior Jillian Herres earned second-team honors.
For the boys, Pomeroy senior Trent Gwinn earned all-SE1B first-team honors, and junior Trevin Kimble was named to the second team.
Garfield-Palouse's Kenzi Pedersen was named SE1B girls player of the year, and her coach Garrett Parrish earned coach of the year.
For the boys, Oakesdale's Jackson Perry is player of the year and his coach Carl Crider is coach of the year.
