RITZVILLE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity baseball team won its district championship tournament first-round matchup Tuesday, May 9, at Ritzville High as the Pirates defeated Wellpinit in an 11-6 victory.
The next round of districts has the Pirates (12-9-1 record) playing Saturday, May 13, up in Spangle, Washington, at Liberty High for a pivotal playoff against Northport.
Their season will be on the line, but victory would clinch the Pirates a spot at state — and also have them competing later Saturday afternoon for fifth place at districts.
The Pirates look to continue the momentum from their victory Tuesday over Wellpinit.
"This was a must-win for us to move on in district tournament," Pirates coach Kyler Lovgren said. "It was rainy and wet the entire game, but our guys were able to pull through.
"We had a great performance on the mound from Ollie Severs and Brodie Magill," he said. Both pitchers had to adjust to the situation. We experienced a few more walks than we wanted, but they were able to find their strides and get the job done.
"We are getting extraordinary play from the plate with Jett Slusser who went 3-for-4 today after going 4-for-4 last game.
"(I'm) extremely proud of our players for getting the job done and keeping their season alive."
That comes a day after edging Touchet, 11-8, in a Southeast 1B League tiebreaker for fourth place in the league and spot in the play-in game on Tuesday.
The Redhawks played Pomeroy through two scoreless innings, when the Pirates scored four runs in the top of the third to take the lead.
Touchet answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, and answered Pomeroy's single run in the top of the fifth with three in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 5-all.
The two teams traded runs in the sixth to sit at 6-all going to the seventh, when the Pirates plated five runs. The Redhawks answered with two for the final score.
Pomeroy outhit Touchet, 13-8, while both team committed two errors.
Jett Slusser led the Pirates with a 4-for-4 outing, with Severs driving in four Pomeroy runs on his three hits.
Kyler Pumphrey paced the Redhawks with three hits, while Hayden Kincaid had two RBIs.
Trevin Kimble opened the game on the mound for the Pirates, striking out 10 Redhawks over five innings while giving up six hits and no earned runs.
He was relieved by Trace Roberts in the sixth, and he recorded five strikeouts while giving up two hits and three runs over the final two innings.
Owen Godinez went six innings on the mound for Touchet, striking out nine while giving up five earned runs on nine hits. Chester Bergevin and Sam Kolb teamed up for the final inning.
"I’m proud of the team for battling through a tough couple weeks and not giving up," Touchet coach John Brown said. "We have a great group of young athletes and are excited to see what they can accomplish in all of our sports next year."
"Great baseball game today," Lovgren said. "Trevin Kimble and Trace Roberts teamed up again for a classic big-game win for us again. Trevin opened and took us five innings and Trace was able to come in and close the game. Jett Slusser went 4-for-4 at the plate and used his speed to get us our first score.
"Overall, we played well and the difference in this game was the play at the plate and on the bases of our 6-9 batters, Nick Bryson, Vinny Vecchio, Jayden Slusser and Jett Slusser — these guys kept us in the game solidly throughout.
"Ollie Severs hit the ball solid for us today, and Gunner Magill had a clutch hit in the seventh to bring two guys in that gave us some breathing room."
