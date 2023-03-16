ASOTIN — Pomeroy's baseball team took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but Asotin's junior varsity squad scored a run and the Pirates wound up with a 3-all tie here on Thursday, March 16.
Asotin took a run lead in the second inning, but Pomeroy answered in the top of the third.
The Panthers took the lead in the sixth, but the Pirates answered with two in the seventh before Asotin's final score to end the game in a tie.
"The Asotin team was a really solid team at the plate," Pomeroy coach Kyler Lovgren said. "We made a few mental errors that kept them in the game towards the end. Due to time limitations and daylight, the game ended at the seventh inning in a tie.
"I thought we had a couple guys hit the ball well on our end," he said. "Trevin Kimble went 4-for-4 and Trace Roberts had a critical base hit down the third base line with two outs that scored us two runs and put us in the lead in the top of the seventh.
"I felt like this was a good training game for our team to continue to focus and work throughout a close seven-inning game."
Pomeroy heads back to Asotin to play Clarkston's JV squad on Saturday.
