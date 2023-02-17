The 2022-23 season for the Walla Walla High School girls basketball team came to an end on Thursday, Feb. 16, during loser-out action in the Class 3A District 8 tournament.
Wa-Hi ended the year 11-12 after a 53-45 loss to Mt. Spokane in the Blue Devil gym.
Cami Martin led a trio of Wa-Hi scorers in double figures with 16 points. Madison Reibel added 11 points and Lauryn Bergevin chipped in with 10.
Martin scored four points in the opening quarter and Bergevin contributed a 3-point field goal, but the Blue Devils trailed after eight minutes by a 12-9 count.
Martin kept Wa-Hi close in the second quarter with seven points and the Blue Devils went into halftime trailing by four, 26-22.
Abby Priddy, who scored a game-high 22 points, was the one Wildcat that shouldered much of the responsibility for her team's intermission edge. She scored 15 points in the first half - seven in the first quarter and eight more in period two.
Bergevin scored five points in the third quarter to keep Wa-Hi hopes alive.
Mt. Spokane led 37-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Reibel tallied seven points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to sustain the Blue Devils' season.
Six-foot-3 post Patience Grey, who scored 12 points, helped the Wildcats put the game away with seven points of her own in the final frame.
"I'll have fond memories and what a ride they gave us," Wa-Hi coach Tresa Reibel said. "We experienced a lot of growth this year. My girls fought hard every single game."
Coach Reibel also saluted her four seniors - Bergevin, Paige Harvey, Emerson Schulke, and Mariah Locati.
"Our four seniors have set the foundation," coach Reibel said. "I appreciate their effort and heart and soul."
