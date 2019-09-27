PRESCOTT — Maddy Dixon tallied six kills and six aces, leading undefeated Pomeroy to a 25-7, 25-20, 25-8 sweep of Prescott in Southeast 1B prep volleyball action here on Thursday.
Pomeroy (5-0 overall, 4-0 in the league) ended up with Heidi Heytvelt dishing 13 assists.
Heyvelt and Alyssa Wolf both served 100 percent, and the Pirates had McKenzie Watko chalk up five aces while Sydney Watko, Wolf and Jaden Steele each had four.
But Pomeroy had to overcome a challenge from Prescott in their second set.
“We played well in sets one and three,” Pirates coach Amy Smith said. “We had a total of 25 aces as a team, so we served strong. However, we missed more than I would’ve like.”
Pomeroy looks to sharpen up its play on Saturday when it hosts the annual Border Battle on Saturday.
“I am excited to get some work in this weekend at our tournament,” Smith said. “Being able to play multiple games in one day will be good for us. I am excited for that.”
Prescott will look for its first SE1B victory of the season when it returns to action on Tuesday with Touchet coming here for a match starting 6 p.m.
The Tigers will then play at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse on Thursday night.
In the loss to Pomeroy, the Tigers had Angeles Ayala tally four kills and four blocks while teammate Jena Rowlette notched two kills, two aces and a block.
Tigers coach Bob Young applauded his team for bouncing back from a lopsided first set.
“I like the way we battled in the second set,” Young said. “That’s the kind of grittiness and effort we’re capable of, and I’d love to see that more consistently.
“Congrats to Pomeroy on the win,” Young said. “Their experience, size, and talent showed. Unfortunately, we helped them in the first and third sets with poor serve receive. It snowballed too much and allowed some extended runs by Pomeroy.
“We need to clean that up as we head into next week against Touchet and SJE,” Young said. “Captains Vianey Granados and Jena Rowlette are doing a great job of focusing the team and rallying the girls.
“Now, it’s time for individual players to respond.”