SUNNYSIDE — Pomeroy's softball team split a pair of games with Sunnyside Christian here on Saturday, April 30, winning the opener 12-6 before dropping a 9-8 decision.
The Knights committed six errors in the opener, and the Pirates used a nine-run seventh inning to take the victory.
Pomeroy junior Jillian Herres went 2-for-5 in the game, and senior Keely Maves went 2-for-5 with five RBI.
"We showed a lot of heart, never gave up and secured the win in the seventh inning," Pirates coach Sonia Hevener said.
In the nightcap, five errors hurt Pomeroy in the one-run loss.
Sunnyside Christian plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the victory.
Pirates freshman Taylore Gilbert went 2-for-5, senior Elizabeth Ruchert went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double, Maves was 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, a double and a triple, and junior Kaylee Schmidt went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a double.
"We worked hard at the plate to tally up 12 hits, but lacked some confidence on the defensive side," Hevener said. "We are a young squad that have come a long way thus far."
Pomeroy goes to Colton for a twin bill on Monday.
