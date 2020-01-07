Pomeroy battled to an 8-6 lead after the first quarter, and then rode a big fourth quarter to take a 37-29 non-league victory over DeSales on the Irish court on Tuesday.
Despite improving to 10-0 overall, Pirates coach Tai Bye pointed out things her team needs to work on.
"Simply put, we played too relaxed, had too many avoidable turnovers, and didn’t rebound well," Bye said. "We won on pure defensive effort and gutting it out in the fourth quarter. I told my girls, 'It's hard to stay undefeated this long.'"
The Irish dropped to 4-5 overall.
"I just thought our kids worked their tails off," DeSales coach Tim Duncan said. "I am as pleased as I have been with our group in a long time."
When asked what this game showed him, Duncan added, "Just the competitiveness.
"We had the two injuries early (in the season) where we lost two starters, and I think we lowered our expectation too far."
Pomeroy jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two minutes.
The Pirates' defense forced DeSales to turn the ball over before the Irish's Morgan Thomas hit the first 3-pointer of the game.
Pomeroy's Maddy Dixon racked up four points in the first quarter, and she also limited DeSales' offense with defensive rebounds and a block.
Pomeroy led after the first quarter, 8-6, with Thomas scoring five of DeSales' six points.
Pomeroy senior Heidi Heytvelt got the second quarter going with a deep 3-pointer.
Lesley Arceo sunk the Irish's first basket three minutes into the quarter.
DeSales' Maddie Wahl picked up her third foul with two and a half minutes left in the half, and Pomeroy held a 15-13 halftime lead.
Dixon pulled in two offensive rebounds and drew Wahl's fourth foul in the first minute of the second half.
DeSales' Kenna Burrato sunk her first field goal, a 3-pointer, to tie the game, but Dixon responded with a trey of her own that was followed by Arceo hitting another of her own and it was tied at 21-all headed to the fourth quarter.
The Irish got into the bonus during the first 20 seconds of the final quarter as Jillian Herres racked up her third foul.
Dixon continued her big night with a 3 to tie the game.
Heytvelt sunk a baseline shot to give Pomeroy the lead off of a Dixon steal, before DeSales' Katie Hermann again tied the game.
The Pirates' Alyssa Wolf then hit a wide-open trey, and Pomeroy held a 29-27 lead with just under three minutes left.
Pomeroy got into the bonus with a three-point led and 1:14 left in the game.
Dixon buried a final 3-pointer to bring Pomeroy's win to 37-29.
Pomeroy hosts Touchet Saturday at 4 p.m.
DeSales hosts Walla Walla Valley Academy on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Pomeroy 37 Desales 29
Pomeroy (37) — Dixon 18, Heytvelt 7, Wolf 6, Watko 4, Herres 2.
DeSales (29) — Arceo 9, Thomas 9, Burrato 6, Wall 3, Hermann 2.
Pomeroy;8;7;6;16;—;37
Desales;6;7;8;8;—;29
3-point field goals — Pom 7 (Dixon 4), DeS 4 (Arceo 2). Fouls — Pom 11, DeS 12. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Pom 28 (Dixon 7, Watko 7), DeS n/a. Turnovers — Pom 21, DeSs n/a. Assists — Pom 10 (n/a), DeS n/a.