TOUCHET — Touchet hosted Pomeroy in a Southeast 1B League matchup that had the Pirates winning the match in three straight sets, 25-17, 25-14, 25-17.
“We’ve had a couple of injuries and a couple of kids gone, so we are just trying to get back to gelling again and putting it all together,” Pomeroy head coach Amy Smith said.
“Pomeroy is a great team,” Touchet head coach Mim Jaggar said. “They have wonderful hitters, and they are progressing well. I think my team getting underneath and reading those hits were what’s amazing tonight.”
In the first set, the teams played to a 5-all tie before Pomeroy took over, as Pirates senior Sydney Watko leading her team with six service point to pull away from the Indians for the 25-17 victory.
Pomeroy had a little easier time in the second set.
Touchet kept trying to claw its way out of the hole to give themselves a chance, but Pomeroy was too much for the Indians as they fell, 25-14.
The third set saw Touchet pull closer with a couple of runs halfway through the set, but Pomeroy got back into form to finish off the set with Watko’s big serving run to win 25-17.
Watko had a team-high four aces on the night, along with 11 digs.
Pomeroy senior Maddy Dixon was on the attack with 20 kills on the night.
Heidi Heytvelt dished out 41 assists for the Pirates.
Emily Skramstad led the Indians with 17 digs, and also had two aces and four kills, in the match.
Leann Kincaid recorded five kills and five blocks for Touchet, with Areli Orozco dishing four assists, and Ashley Luna three assists.
Pomeroy hosts Garfield-Palouse on Tuesday for its pink game at 6 p.m.
Touchet, now 3-5 in SE1B play and 6-5 overall, is back at home on Tuesday as well, hosting St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at 6 p.m.