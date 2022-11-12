WELLPINIT, Wash. — The Pomeroy Pirates ran out of time in their first-round Washington state Class 1B-8 playoff football game versus Wellpinit here on Saturday afternoon, as the Redskins took a 26-22 victory.
Wellpinit jumped out to a 20-6 halftime lead, and Pomeroy rallied and outscored Wellpinit 16-6 in the second half, but ran out of time to complete the comeback.
"Our defense had a rough one early, but rallied and caused some turnovers to get us back in the game," Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said.
Offensively the pirates were led by Trevin Kimble, who ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns, while Sidney Bales added 124 yards and a TD as well.
Kimble added 68 yards passing, going 4 for 12 on the afternoon.
Oliver Severs had one catch for 52 yards.
Pomeroy got its first-half score on Trevin Kimble's one-yard run with 4:41 left in the half.
In the third quarter, Bales took it 42 yards for a third-quarter score, and Kimble punched it in from the 4 with 6:25 left, but Pomeroy couldn't catch up to Wellpinit.
The Pirates finished with 389 total yards of offense, to the Redskins' 317, while outrushing the home team 328-66.
But Wellpinit outgained Pomeroy 251-61 through the air.
The Pirates finish their season 8-3, while Wellpinit travels to Forks to play the No. 2-seeded Neah Bay Red Devils next weekend.
