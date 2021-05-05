CLE ELUM — Pomeroy's Chase Caruso won the girls title with a 95 at the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference (EWAC) District golf match at Suncadia's Prospector Golf Course on Tuesday, May 4.
Walla Walla Valley Academy's Macyn Scherger was second for the girls at 99.
DeSales' Jack Lesko shot a 96 to lead local boys golfers.
Highland won the girls' team title, with Cle Elum-Roslyn winning for the boys.
The Pirates' Jett Slusser shot 98, and teammate Brady Bott at 115.
Dayton-Waitsburg's Caleb Barron recorded a 111 to lead his team.
Teagen Larsen led the D-W girls with a 124, and Lilly Bone recorded a 142.
Jay Dimak was next for the D-W boys at 125, followed by Cayle Davis at 127 and Garrett Palmer 142 on the par-72 course.
Walla Walla Valley Academy's Nell Dodds shot a 121.
Lauren Williams led the DeSales girls with a 127, with teammate Erin Beck right behind at 128.
DeSales' Lesko was followed for the Irish by Franklin Magnaghi's 104, Jake Buratto at 112, and Frankie Worden and Eli Hurwitz at 113. Tim Gogl rounded out the DeSales contingent with a 117.
"Our scores today do not reflect the improvements I have seen over the course of this short season," D-W coach Mike McGhan said. "Caleb had some tremendous shots; however too many of them came after getting himself in trouble in the woods around the course.
"Cayle, a freshman, came in with a lot of confidence, but after a two-stroke penalty on the first hole, he couldn’t seem to get his game going," he said. "This will improve over the next three years.
"Jay played steady and very smart. Garrett struggled at times, but he, too, did a good job of getting himself out of trouble.
"Lilly has been playing well in practice, but she wasn’t feeling it today," McGhan said. "Five weeks ago, she had never touched a golf club, so I am very happy with her progress.
"Teagen had some difficulties putting, but her athleticism enables her to play solid golf. She is a joy to have around and the team will miss her next year.
"As a whole, this was one of my most enjoyable seasons as a coach," he said. "This bunch had a positive attitude and really cared about and supported each other."