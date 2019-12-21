MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School hosted 10 teams, including College Place, for the Mac-Hi Christmas Wrestling Tournament here on Saturday.
Mac-Hi's Ethan Jones finished second in the two-person 106-pound weight class, falling to Eli Sepulveda, of Southridge, 24 seconds in.
Isaac Wood finished second for Mac-Hi in 120. He defeated Brian Collins from Heppner/Ione in the semifinals, then lost to Kamiakin's Pablo Nicasio in the finals.
Brandon Woods took third for Mac-Hi in 126. He lost to Riverside's Fernando Ortega only 18 seconds into his only match.
Roy Humbert placed fifth for Mac-Hi in 138 after losing in the quarterfinals. Humbert bounced back to win the fifth place match with a second-period fall at 2:50.
Aysia Quigg placed fourth for Mac-Hi in the 145, losing her matches to River View's Timothy Goforth in the semifinals then Southridge's Jonathan Lowe in the third-place match.
Adrian Pineda and Ethan Barahona both wrested for Mac-Hi, but did not place, in 152.
Both lost to a member of the Southridge team in the quarterfinals.
Pineda won his next consolation match, and Barahona automatically advanced to the consolation semifinals. Both wrestlers lost in the consolation semifinals in under a minute.
Mason Smith placed fifth doe Mac-Hi in 160. A quarterfinal saw him go two periods, and most of the third, before falling at the 5:47.
Smith then won a consolation match at the five minute mark, and beat the timer in the fifth-place match, winning one second left in the second round.
Tanner Wells and Rafael Pereyda finished second and third respectively for Mac-Hi in 220.
River View's Bryson Ashley defeated both Pioneers, but Pereyda lost to him in the semifinals to put him up against Zachary McDonough, of Riverside, in the third place match.
Wells lasted until the final minute if his title match against Ashley, falling at the 5:29 mark.
Andy Ceja placed sixth for Mac-Hi in 285.
Ceja lost to College Place's Alex Smith in the quarterfinals, but then won his consolation semifinal match before lasting 4:56 in the fifth place match.
College Place only entered six wrestlers into the tournament.
Callan Smith placed fifth for College Place in 113. He lost his only match in the quarterfinals.
Kole Stubblefield finished second for the Hawks in 132. He won his semi in 31 seconds, but then lost in the first-place match against Heppner/Ione's Saul Lopez with a fall 1:19 into the match.
Jesse Hernandez placed fifth for College Place in 195. After losing in the quarterfinals on a 13-12 decision, he won his only other match in just 44 seconds.
Nick Lackey placed sixth for the Hawks in 220. He lost in the first round on a 6-0 decision, and then won his next two matches by falls to put him into the fifth place match.
Lackey lost the match, falling 43 seconds in.
Alex Smith and Edi Preciado finished first and second respectively for College Place, squaring off in the 285 title match.
Smith had defeated Mac-Hi's Andy Ceja in his first match and then Jordy Mendoza, of Riverside, nearly took Smith the whole six minutes of the semi, but Smith pinned him with 38 seconds left.
Preciado flew through his matches, pinning his first two opponents in 39 seconds each.
The Smith-Preciado championship battle lasted almost the whole six minutes before Smith pinned his College Place teammate with three seconds to spare.
The Mac-Hi wrestling team has almost a two-week break before its next event. The Pioneers next go to the Riverside dual on Saturday, Jan. 4, starting at 9 a.m.
College Place have a longer break before its next event. The Hawks will host a league mix and match on Thursday, Jan. 9, starting at 5 p.m.