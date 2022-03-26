PALOUSE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school varsity softball team salvaged a doubleheader split Saturday, March 26, as the Pirates bounced back from a 10-3 loss to Garfield-Palouse in the opener with a 10-9 victory in the second game.
Taylor Gilbert finished the day with four hits for the Pirates.
They only trailed 4-2 midway through the sixth inning of the first game, when Gar-Pal pulled away with a six-run rally.
"We fought hard and came up short," Pirates coach Sonia Hevener said. "We made some crucial errors that cost us the game."
A different story in the second game as the Pirates went to the sixth down 9-4, but put together their own big rally.
Keely Maves doubled and singled for three runs batted in, and Hannah Bagby tripled with three RBI.
"We had a tough first inning and gave up several runs, but Senior, Keely Maves had a brilliant pitching performance that kept us in the game," Hevener said. "Our girls made some adjustments, were aggressive at the plate and rallied for the win."
