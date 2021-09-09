ECHO, Ore. — The only time McLoughlin High School’s girls soccer team managed to get on the scoreboard here Thursday, Sept. 9, was thanks to an own goal by Stanfield/Echo. But the Pioneers still emerged victorious as keeper Ruby Jaimes recorded her third shutout of the season for a 1-0 win.
Mac-Hi (3-1 record) got back on the winning track after falling at Riverside, 2-0, last week.
Jaimes, who already had blanked Stanfield/Echo in the season opener Aug. 26 at Mac-Hi, made six crucial saves in the rematch.
“Well, today we didn’t play to our level even though we got the win,” Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said. “Stanfield played well today. They had six shots at goal versus our 10. And the goal was scored on a corner kick that Leslie Sanchez took, and one of their player pushed in.
“We had a hard time adjusting to the smaller field and the pressure that their defense played on our striker.”
The Pioneers look to regroup in time for their next match, Tuesday afternoon at home against Irrigon starting at 4 p.m.
