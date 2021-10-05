COLLEGE PLACE — An overtime shootout lifted Walla Walla Valley Academy's soccer team over Prescott here on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Regulation had finished with the score knotted at 1-1.
Jasiah Heredia put WWVA ahead in the 62nd minute before Brandon Caro tied things up for Prescott nine minutes later.
After neither side scored in a pair of five-minute overtime periods, WWVA prevailed 5-3 in the shootout.
"Once again we played well at times, but just couldn't maintain a solid level of play," Prescott coach Mark Grimm said. "Our effort is there. I continue to believe we have a legitimate shot at a state playoff berth. We can do it."
Prescott goalie Ivan Martinez finished the match with five saves.
The Tigers (7-5 record) next play Saturday when they host St. George's School for a match scheduled to start at noon.
The Knights will next play Oct. 12, hosting Riverside Christian at 4 p.m.
