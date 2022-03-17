GRANGER, Wash. — Oscar Ponce scored a couple of goals for College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team Thursday, March 17, and Hawks goalie Javier Morales Ramos recorded a shutout as they picked up a 7-0 win at Granger.
"Came out of the gates and had the game under control by the 20th minute," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "Oscar Ponce got a brace with assists from Axel Escalante as well as producing great pressure on the defense. Alan Alvarado scurried around the midfield while Erick Flores shut the space down. The defense was solid with Oscar Ponce taking control and Javier Morales Ramos keeping the clean sheet."
The Hawks (2-1 record) are scheduled to next play Saturday, March 19, in Cowiche, Washington, at Highland High.
