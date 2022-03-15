COLLEGE PLACE — Oscar Ponce tallied a hat trick for College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team Tuesday, March 15, and Hawks goalie Javier Morales Ramos recorded a shutout as they won their first South Central Athletic Conference match of the season with a 9-0 rout of Kiona-Benton.
"After peppering the Kiona-Benton goal all of the first half, a goal from Joel Ochoa started the landslide," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "Excellent passing from a combination of Alan Alvarado, Erick Flores and Jose Martinez opened up the passing lanes for shots on goal.
"A hat trick from Oscar Ponce included an exquisite top corner dink. Jose Martinez was the master of the through-pass, leading his teammates into positions of opportunity. A penalty save from Javier Morales Ramos kept the clean sheet."
The Hawks next play the night of Thursday, March 17, at Granger High with action scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
