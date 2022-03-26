MABTON, Wash. — Oscar Ponce and Alexis Alvarado each recorded a hat trick for College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team Saturday, March 26, as the Hawks picked up a 6-3 win at Mabton High.
The Hawks (4-3 record) also ended up with a standout performance by freshman Angel Gracia defending their net, after they had fallen behind Mabton early on.
"After a woeful start, where the boys got beaten for pace and were indecisive falling behind by two goals, there was an injection of thinking added to a certain calmness and patience," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "Two Oscar Ponce goals brought the teams level. Suddenly, the passing and working with each other started to create openings.
"A hatrick from Alexis Alvarado and a further goal from Oscar Ponce completed the scoring. The midfielders rocked their space setting the team forward. After the goalie was injured on Thursday, we reached out to the freshman ranks and put Angel Garcia, who was outstanding.
"This was the epitome of a team win."
The Hawks are scheduled to next play Tuesday, March 29, when they host Connell for a South Central Athletic Conference match starting at 6 p.m.
