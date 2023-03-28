WAITSBURG — Bryan Orosco went the distance on the mound for Touchet, as the Redhawks picked up a 6-4 baseball victory over Dayton-Waitsburg here on Tuesday, March 28.
The Wolfpack opened up a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Touchet tied it up with single runs in the second and third innings.
D-W regained the lead with a fourth-inning run, but the Redhawks plated four fifth-inning runs to take a 6-3 lead, and after a Wolfpack run in the bottom of that inning Orosco's pitching closed out the win.
Both teams recorded five hits in the game, with Dallon Huntley recording two for Touchet.
Orosco struck out one D-W batter and two walks in his five-hitter on the mound.
"He did a stellar job," Touchet coach Clint Hale said of Orosco's performance. "He limited his walks and stepped up big.
"Dallon (Huntley) was a good spark for us offensively."
The Redhawks next go to St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse for a twin bill on Saturday.
