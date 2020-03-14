WILSONVILLE, Ore. — No practices or games for Oregon prep sports will take place through the end of March, according to a press release Friday by the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA).
Per Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s announcement regarding school closures, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the OSAA has suspended interscholastic practices and contests for sports and activities for all member schools effective Friday through March 31.
“During this suspension we will evaluate this evolving public health situation with the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education, the OSAA Executive Board, the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and member school administrators from throughout the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season,” the OSAA said in its press release.