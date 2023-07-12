WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The need to curb a dwindling supply of officiating for high school football, volleyball and soccer in Oregon has both the Oregon Athletic Officials Association and the Oregon School Activities Association gearing up efforts to recruit more for the upcoming 2023 fall season, they stated Monday, July 10, in a press release.
Becoming a high school official has several benefits including staying involved in athletics, maintaining good physical condition and earning money, OAOA Executive Director Jack Folliard states in the release.
Those interested are invited to contact them, or at least get a better idea of the situation, through a new website www.newofficials.org. They can also call 503-682-6722 or email info@osaa.org.
Officials are paid about $57-$90 per game, according to the site, depending on the sport and the level of competition.
One must be at least 18 years old to become a certified OSAA official, though the site says exceptions are made for youth sports, and a mandatory background check along with a criminal conviction history screening is included with registration.
Officials also must register each year with the OSAA, fees vary by sport, and an annual concussion training and a National Federation of State High School Associations rules exam is required.
The OSAA experienced a significant drop in officiating with the initial outbreak of COVID-19, according to a chart on the web site, and remains 15 percent short of its number from five years ago despite some recovery.
“Oregon has an urgent need for officials in all sports,” Folliard said. “Officials provide valuable service to high schools and students, make a positive impact in the community and build relationships.”
