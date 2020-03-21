WILSONVILLE, Ore. — Spring sports can still be played at Oregon high schools this year, but the chances are dwindling.
The Oregon School Activities Association announced Wednesday that it has extended the suspension of practices and contests for interscholastic sports and activities through April 28, with schools closed by Gov. Kate Brown in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Only a week ago, Brown and the OSAA ordered schools and sports suspended through the end of March.
But with the extension Wednesday came the cancellation of the speech championships on April 23-25 as well as the solo music championships May 2 in the following press release:
Per Governor Brown’s announcement yesterday regarding statewide school closures, the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has extended the suspension of interscholastic practices and contests for sports and activities for all member schools through April 28.
The OSAA Executive Board, during a conference call today, clarified the language regarding usage of high school facilities and communication between coaches and participants during the moratorium-like suspension period.
This updated information, in the form of questions and answers, may be accessed at http://www.osaa.org/coronavirus.
The OSAA Executive Board had general discussion around each Spring activity and sport, varying timelines for decisions based on chronological order of the events, host venue availability and issues with following Centers for Dissease Control (CDC), state and local protocols for gatherings, especially given event formats and that some events are indoor while others are outdoor.
The OSAA Executive Board has committed to meeting on April 1, and again on April 15, to re-evaluate the suspension of Spring interscholastic activities and sports, along with the remaining Spring State Championships.
This will allow the Board to review any updated guidelines and directives in collaboration with the Governor’s Office, the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education, the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and member school administrators from throughout the state as this situation continues to evolve.
The OSAA Track and Field State Championships, originally scheduled to be held at the University of Oregon, will be split out and moved to different venues due to construction timelines for the completion of Hayward Field.
New arrangements have the 6A, 5A, 4A events being held at Mount Hood Community College and the 3A, 2A, 1A events at Western Oregon University, both on May 29-30.
Upcoming OSAA meetings, including the April 6 Delegate Assembly meeting, have been postponed until further notice.
Additionally, while the OSAA office will remain open, most staff will be working remotely through April 28.
To access staff contact information, go to osaa.org/contact.
More information will be communicated via osaa.org/ as it becomes available.