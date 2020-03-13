PORTLAND — The high school basketball season is officially over in Oregon with only six of its 12 state champions crowned.
In hopes of completing the season while slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) announced Wednesday that all remaining basketball playoffs be played without fans in attendance — shortly following an order by Gov. Kate Brown that gatherings of more than 250 people be postponed for at least four weeks.
Thursday morning saw a pair of girls basketball games in the Class 6A tournament (consolation semifinals) played before no fans here at the University of Portland in its Chiles Center while the 5A boys completed one playoff in Corvallis at Oregon State, and then the OSAA announced that it "has cancelled all remaining winter state championships."
According to the media release: "This includes the remaining basketball (effective immediately) and dance/drill state championships."
OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said, "As this unprecedented public health emergency continues to evolve, we believe that the responsibility to our member schools and communities regarding the health and safety of participants remains our highest priority."
The 2019-20 season ended with the smaller schools in Class 3A, 2A and 1A having completed their boys and girls tournaments last weekend at various sites with six state champions crowned, but 6A, 5A and 4A have all stopped without title winners.
Following the 5A boys game Thursday morning in Corvallis, with Crook County having defeated West Albany 72-50 in their consolation semi, Oregon State University officials notified the OSAA that it no longer could use Gil Coliseum after the collegiate Pac-12 Conference decided to suspend sports indefinitely.
The OSAA, after consulting with schools and venue partners, opted to cancel the 6A, 5A and 4A tournaments.
"This new comes after the Pac-12, along with other major collegiate conferences and the California Interscholastic Federation, canceled their men's basketball tournament and all other sporting events until further notice due to COVID-19," the OSAA release said.
"The OSAA will continue to collaborate with Oregon's public health authorities, including guidance from the Governor, OHA (Oregon Health Authority) and ODE (Oregon Department of Education) in order to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus."
The decision brought Oregon high school winter sports to an early end, but the dilemma is far from over.
"The OSAA will have updates soon about spring activities and contests that are scheduled to begin next week," the release concluded.