Auburn's 103-pounder Krissy Farwell, right, listens to her coaches during her match with her Lake Stevens opponent, Joemae Alewine at the Mat Classic XIX Wrestling State Championships at the Tacoma Dome Friday, Feb. 16, 2007 in Tacoma, Wash. Farwell beat Alewine 6-1 to advance in competition. This is the first time the girls tournament was fully sanctioned by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.