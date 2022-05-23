State competitions continue this week in Oregon and Washington.
Weston-McEwen's baseball and softball teams are in the Oregon 1A/2A tournaments, which began Monday, May 23, for the TigerScots softball squad, while the baseball team opens its tournament on Wednesday.
Walla Walla High's softball team heads to Lacey, Washington, for the Washington state 3A fastpitch tournament beginning on Thursday.
College Place's softball team goes to Richland for the state 1A fastpitch tournament also beginning on Thursday.
DeSales' softball squad goes to the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima for the state 1B tournament, opening against Naselle at noon on Thursday.
And area track and field, golf and tennis athletes are at state competitions around Washington state.
See more results on pages B2-3.
