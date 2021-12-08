WAITSBURG — A slow start doomed Dayton-Waitsburg's high school varsity boys basketball team here Tuesday, Dec. 7, as Oakesdale held on to hand the Wolfpack a 38-29 loss.
Monte Pettichord scored 12 points for the Wolfpack (0-3 record), and teammate Dylan Bledsoe added 11, but the team mustered little else.
They went to halftime down 22-6, and Oakesdale survived a late scare.
The Wolfpack will next play Friday night in Goldendale, Wash., with the start scheduled at 7:30 p.m.
