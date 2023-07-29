The end of the 2023 Walla Walla High School track and field season, along with its senior graduations two weeks later, marked the start of a new chapter in the lives of all-time Blue Devils records holders Brody Hartley and Jake Hisaw.
Rarely do individuals get singled out in the Wa-Hi track and field program — not when there's about 165 kids participating, and not when team success each week stems from remarkable performances up and down the roster.
But exceptions are made for both Hartley and Hisaw, who have supported each other as teammates since competing while at Garrison Middle School.
"It's been ridiculous, the track stops to watch them," Blue Devils coach (and Jake's dad) Eric Hisaw said. "You can't replace kids like them. They're super, super special. It's unbelievable what these two kids have done. Truly."
Hartley set records at Wa-Hi in at least 10 events including the 800-meter run, the 1,600 and the 3,200.
"The freshman me probably wouldn't believe it," Hartley said. "I remember looking up at that board and seeing Cooper Cortinas (Class of 2020), who was like my mentor, and thinking, 'Wow. This dude is incredible. I want to be just like him.' And now, getting to step in his shoes means the world.
"It's been such an honorable to fill that position on the team."
While establishing new Wa-Hi records over multiple seasons, Hartley also helped fuel the Blue Devils each time they went to the WIAA state meet.
His high placings at state last year in the 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200 were huge contributions toward the 2022 team crown.
Also a Wa-Hi cross country standout, Hartley went to state in successive seasons and both years placed the top five.
Hartley is now bound for the University of Notre Dame to run both cross country and track.
"It's kind of surreal that high school track is over … and same with cross country," Hartley said. "But I feel like I'm ready for it, so this summer is all about training good and staying healthy. I'm really excited."
Same for Jake Hisaw on his way to the University of Idaho, his dad's alma mater — and he goes as one of the fastest Blue Devils ever with his name atop all Wa-Hi times tallied in the 100 and the 200.
Jake gave a lot of credit to offseason weightlifting as he tried keeping up with a growth spurt that shot his height up to around 6-foot-4.
"If you had told me even just last year that I was going to break these records, I wouldn't have believed you," he said.
Holding a school record means a lot in the case of Wa-Hi's track and field program, its boys teams having won two state titles, 12 district titles and 20 league titles — mostly within the last two decades.
The state championship won last year came with Hartley placing second in the 800, third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600.
He turned in similar results this year with his focus narrowed to only two events: the 1,600 (he took second) and the 3,200 (fourth).
Already he had capped his final season of Wa-Hi cross country during the fall with a return to state, placing second a year after he had finished fifth.
Hartley attributes Hartley's distance success to a full-year training regimen.
"The hardest part is just staying there mentally," Hartley said. "My teammates help me with that."
As for Hisaw, who took his track skills to a new level this spring, success at state — victory in the 4x100 relay with teammates Isaiah Roberson, Caleb Morehead and Ian Calhoon not long after he had placed second in the 300 hurdles — would not be his last thrill with the Blue Devils.
The same group, back together three weeks later in Eugene for the Nike Outdoor Nationals, placed second ahead of relays from California, Oregon, Idaho, North Dakota and South Dakota.
"That was crazy," Hisaw said. "I've never been to a meet with that many people. Everyone looked faster, especially in relays. It can be scary. A lot of anxiety.
"But whenever it's my time to run, I just do the same stretches in the same order. I touch the ground before I get the baton. They're little routines, but they help me stay calm.
"Once it was over, it was actually a cool experience."
The next one, competing at the NCAA Division I level, now awaits both Hartley and Hisaw.
Their time at Wa-Hi left a strong impression on the upcoming wave of Blue Devils.
"There's so many little eyes that have seen these two and what they put into training and preparation that they realize this is what it's supposed to be like," Eric Hisaw said. "The cycle is hopefully just going to continue to roll because of kids like these two. You couldn't ask for two better kids in the program.
"It's just been super special to be around these two kids, watch them compete and be great teammates."
