COLLEGE PLACE — It didn't take long for the Jack Zilla era of College Place football to get off on the right foot.
Zilla, who brings 34 years of coaching experience to the Hawks, watched his new defense for visiting McLoughlin into a three-and-out on the game's first drive on Friday night, Sept. 2.
The ensuing snap on the Pioneers' punt went over punter's head and through the endzone for a Hawks safety an early 2-0 lead.
College Place added to that early lead often in the first half, taking a 22-0 score into the second quarter, and held a 50-0 halftime lead.
The Hawks send their annual cross-border foes back to Milton-Freewater with an eventual 57-0 defeat.
"I'm glad with the way the boys played, they did a nice job taking over a new system," Zilla said.
The Hawks were hitting on all cylinders.
Following the defensive stand to open the game, Zachary Schreindl returned Mac-Hi's kickoff following the safety to the Pioneers' 25 yard line.
College Place senior quarterback Nicholas Josifek then took it in for a touchdown to make it 9-0.
The Pioneers' offense had trouble against the Hawks' defense throughout, including a second three-and-out on their second possession.
Mac-Hi's punting issues continued on the next kick, being partially blocked, to set the Hawks up at the Pioneers' 40.
College Place's next drive, keyed by a Joseph Zilla 10-yard run and Josifek hitting Michael Wolpert for another first down, was capped by Easton Wagoner catching a Josifek pass for a touchdown to make it 16-0 four and a half minutes in.
The Hawks defense again forced a Mac-Hi punt, which was again partially blocked, to set College Place up at its own 45.
After a Josifek 55-yard TD scamper was called back, the Hawks' QB again found Wolpert in the left flat and Wolpert weaved his way to a 65-yard score.
To open the second quarter, College Place's Landon White blocked a Pioneers' punt, and White eventually punched it in for a 12-yard score to make it 29-0.
Josifek then got loose for a 15-yard QB keeper touchdown to make it 36-0, and then found Henry Thompson for a three-yard scoring reception.
Hawks junior Zilla then turned a Mac-Hi turnover into College Place's final score of the first half.
With a running clock in the second half, the teams played to a scoreless third quarter before the Hawks' Schreindl scored the game's final touchdown on a 25-yard run.
Coach Zilla, already a Josifek fan before the game started, only had accolades for his quarterback following the game.
"We know that Nic Josifek is a special kid at quarterback," he said. "We wanted to run the ball better to help him out, and we did that."
Josifek finished 7-for-8 passing for 144 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and rushed for 97 yards on four carries and two more TDs.
Wolpert grabbed three of Josifek's passes for 106 yards and a TD, with Wagoner catching two for 22 yards and a TD and Thompson two for 16 yards and a score.
Joseph Zilla finished with 71 yards on nine carries and a TD, while White gained 43 yards on 13 rushes and a TD.
The Hawks ended up with 259 yards on 30 rushes and no fumbles.
Coach Zilla had praise for the Pioneers' play throughout the game, saying he's been in their situation.
"I'll tell you something about that Mac-Hi team, they played the whole game," Zilla said. "It's a real testament to what (Mac-Hi) coach (Jorge) Estrada is doing, he's got those kids playing hard. My hat's off to them. They kept playing hard."
Estrada acknowledged the youth of his Pioneers' squad, and said they'll keep working and improving.
If there was something Zilla would like to see his Hawks improve on, "too many penalties to start with," he said.
Following the game, Zilla addressed his new team, and was presented with the game ball.
"That was nice!" he said.
The Pioneers look to improve as they head to Stanfield on Friday, while the Hawks head River View, also on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.