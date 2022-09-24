COLLEGE PLACE — Naches Valley scored with 12 seconds remaining in the game to steal a 33-28 South Central Athletic Conference football victory from College Place on Friday night, Sept. 23.
Nicholas Josifek finished 15 of 27 passing for 284 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for the Hawks.
Henry Thompson had four of those receptions for 111 yards and a TD, Derek Jones had five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, Easton Wagoner caught three for 57 yards, Michael Wolpert had two receptions for six yards, and Landon White a catch for five yards.
College Place's ground game ended up with 111 yards on 22 carries, with Josifek leading the way with 86 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Joseph Zilla gained 18 yards on seven carries, and Parker Hodgen had six yards on six carries and a score.
The Hawks, 1-3 on the season, next host Connell on Friday night.
