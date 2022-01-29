Morgan Thomas scored a team-high 19 points for DeSales Catholic High School's varsity girls basketball squad in Southeast 1B Conference action at home Saturday, Jan. 29, as the Irish crushed Liberty Christian in a 37-16 victory.
Regina Nelson added five points for Irish (4-13 overall, 2-3 in the league) while Heidi Scott and Emmalyne Jiminez each had 4, Kathryn Dunham 2, Anniston Jiminez 1.
They went to halftime up 11-8 before taking over.
"We started off really slow the first half, but came out with purpose the second half of the game," Irish coach Kevin Magnahi said.
The Irish are scheduled to next play the night of Friday, Feb. 4, at Sunnyside Christian.
