College High School's varsity volleyball team was victorious Monday, Sept. 11, on its home court as the Hawks made short work of McLoughlin High in three sets with scores of 25-10, 25-17, 25-11.
Mia Ferraro finished the match with 13 assists, three kills, three aces, nine digs and a block for the Hawks while teammate Marissa Long had three aces and eight digs, Elliot Dawson notched five kills, five aces and two blocks, and Chloe Delgadillo tallied four kills and seven digs.
The Hawks also had Micaela Jackson with three aces, 10 digs and a block, and Hadlee Gies chipped in a block.
They overcame an injury for starting middle blocker Karlie Fischer, forcing the Hawks to reshuffle their lineup and adjust.
"Although the girls were worried about Karlie and hoping she would be ok, they really pulled together and played well," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "Being able to see their versatility and resilience was an added bonus.
"Early diagnosis is that Karlie tore her ACL but we're hopeful she'll get better news and we don't lose her for the season."
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 3, WAITSBURG 0: The Cardinals fell in three sets at home in Waitsburg with scores at 25-16, 25-4, 25-18.
Makenna Barron finished the match with five kills, a block and an ace for the Cardinals while teammate Kylee Henry had 10 assists, a dig and an ace, and Peyton Struckmeier added two kills and a block.
"This team is young with four girls playing in their first varsity volleyball game tonight," Cardinals coach Tracy Barron said. "All of the girls worked through their jitters and played well tonight."
Girls soccer
COLLEGE PLACE 10, BURBANK 0: Ruah Havens scored five goals for the Hawks while teammates Charley Amick, Hannah Hutchison, Gracelynn Tonn, Jenna Vinyard, and Natalie Litts all joined in the scoring spree on their home field for their first victory this season.
"Every Hawks player was able to get in the game and provide some great minutes during this busy period of the season," coach Russ Carder said.
