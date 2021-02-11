High school athletic directors, coaches and athletes in the South Central health region of Washington state didn't get the news they were hoping for from Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday afternoon.
In a news conference a day earlier than expected, Inslee announced that all regions in the state except for the South Central region are qualified to enter Phase 2 of COVID-19 restrictions, beginning Monday.
That means moderate- and high-risk high school athletic competitions throughout the South Central region — football, volleyball and girls swimming — are on hold. They must wait two weeks to find out if competitions will be allowed, beginning the following Monday. March 1 would be the first day competitions may be allowed.
Walla Walla High School's varsity football team was scheduled to host Hanford next Friday, Feb. 19, at Borleske Stadium in the opener of a six-game Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) slate.
Now, it appears the first possible football game would be March 5, when Pasco is currently scheduled to play the Blue Devils at Borleske.
The Feb. 26 game at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco against Chiawana was also affected by the news on Thursday.
"We won't know our status for another two weeks because region numbers are now only updated every two weeks instead of one," Wa-Hi athletic director Dirk Hansen said in an email Thursday afternoon. "I feel absolutely horrible for our kids and coaches, and our community, for that matter."
At College Place High, AD Kenneth James was tasked with telling his teams in moderate- to high-risk sports of the delay to their seasons.
He said athletic directors in the South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) were set to meet Friday morning to discuss the situation.
"There's not a lot of wiggle room in our schedule," James said.
The Hawks' varsity football team was slated to open its season at La Salle on Feb. 20, and then host Wapato on Feb. 26.
College Place is scheduled to host Connell on March 5.
Also postponed by Thursday's news are volleyball matches.
Wa-Hi was set to open at Richland on Thursday, the first of four MCC matches affected by the postponement.
The Hawks were to host Toppenish on Tuesday, and had five other matches slated before the next possible opening of play on March 1.
Fall sports deemed low-risk, cross country and girls soccer, are still proceeding with competitions, albeit without spectators.
The Blue Devils harriers were set to run against Kamiakin and Pasco at Leslie Groves Park in Richland on Saturday.
That meet was canceled Wednesday night due expected winter weather.
The MCC has split its cross country meets into three separate competitions to reduce the number of participants at each, Wa-Hi coach Mike Locati said.
"We have to limit the number of kids onsite and in races," Locati said.
Saturday's meet was set to be a two-mile jamboree.
Wa-Hi is scheduled to host the first regular, three-mile MCC meet on Feb. 20 at the Mill Creek Sportsplex.
Three different meets scheduled at the same site on the same day are now slated to begin at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the originally scheduled five MCC meets.
And final MCC Class 3A and 4A races are set as a league championship to finish the season on March 20.
Locati said the new arrangement allows for all MCC teams to compete in one location to limit setup, takedown and organization.
Wa-Hi's meets are usually held at Fort Walla Walla Park, but the Mill Creek Sportsplex provides easier setup and monitoring, he said.
"Fort Walla Walla is a great place to run, there's no place like it," Locati said, "but trying to set up and take down, and monitor the course, is too complicated."
The Sportsplex doesn't require flagging around its perimeter and it's much easier to monitor, he said.
College Place's cross country teams are set to open the four-meet SCAC schedule at Connell on Thursday.
"It's wonderful to get an opportunity to train and compete against as a cross country team," Hawks coach Darin Durand said in an email. "It's crazy to think that we last met as a team at our team awards celebration in November of 2019. The coaches and runners are all really anxious to return to racing."
In some good news for cross country runners, it was announced Tuesday night that athletes won't have to wear a face mask while competing. Runners are required to wear masks to start the race, but then can pull them down once the race begins.
"We're wearing masks all the time in practice," Locati said. "The kids have been really, really good about it. I'm not having to tell the kids to put on their masks.
"I'm out there running as well, and we're doing everything we can to stay safe," Locati said. "But you're out there running hard, I personally can feel the difference (breathing through a mask).
"We're doing our part, we don't want to be the reason we can't have a season."
And girls soccer matches are also still scheduled as a low-risk sport.
The Wa-Hi girls are set to host Kamiakin on Tuesday and Southridge on Thursday.
The Hawks girls host Wapato on Tuesday and head to Naches Valley on Thursday.
Traditional spring sports seasons are scheduled to begin in Washington on March 15, and winter sports season are slated to start April 26.
In Oregon, fall sports begin Feb. 22, spring sports April 5, and winter sports on May 10.