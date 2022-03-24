College Place High School's golf teams competed Thursday, March 24, in a nine-hole match at Walla Walla County Club.
Hawks coach Allison Collier saw several positives from their performances with girls playing a par-36 back nine while boys played a par-36 front nine.
"Athletes faced tough course conditions including quick greens and wind," Collier said. "On the girls side, Megan Foertsch took third (place) and Alison Scruggs finished strong, scoring bogey on her final hole, a challenging par-5.
"On the boys side, Lash Corbett led the team firing a 50. Nick Lackey and Clark Fairbanks were close behind each posting a couple bogeys to their card. Nick kept his round interesting driving right handed but otherwise hitting left handed. It worked for him."
The Hawks are schedule to next compete Tuesday, March 29, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.