UMATILLA — The McLoughlin High School girls took control after halftime, after going scoreless for the first 40 minutes against host Umatilla in their non-league soccer match here on Tuesday.
But the Pioneers would never find the back of the net.
The two goals Umatilla had already scored proved the difference, and Mac-Hi ended up with a 2-0 loss.
Umatilla won this rematch following its 2-2 draw at Mac-Hi on Sept. 3, leaving Mac-Hi (0-3-1) still winless.
“We got off to a slow start,” Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said. “Both of their goals came off mistakes we made. We weren’t very good a clearing the ball from right in front of our own goal. We gave them a lot of opportunities in the first half. I told the girls at halftime that we were just too passive.
“But we were the better team in the second half,” Martinez said. “Most of it, we had the ball on their side of the field. We took 17 shots total. We just didn’t get much luck scoring.
“They had two goals early on, and that was pretty much it.”
Mac-Hi looks to bounce back Thursday when it hosts Pendleton for another non-leaguer at 4:30 p.m.
The Pioneers will then hit the road on Saturday to play their first Greater Oregon League match of the season in Ontario at 1 p.m.