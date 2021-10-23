ATHENA — Weston-McEwen raced to a 24-0 halftime lead over McLoughlin here on Friday night, Oct. 22, and rolled to a 31-0 non-league football victory.
"It was a great game by everybody," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. "The energy that the crowd brought and the community support was great. It rained all day but the crowd still came out to support the TigerScots.
"Our offensive line played outstanding, Blane (Peal, W-M's quarterback) had time to throw the ball," he said.
"Our defense had three interceptions and a fumble recovery," Hansell said. But most importantly, everybody in the program was flying around and having fun while representing their team, school and community."
"(It was a) tough game today," Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada said. "(That's a great Weston program.
"We hope to get our starting offensive line back next week versus Nyssa," he said. "We missed our starters tonight, but other guys got in some good reps. I'm really happy to see our young guys step up when called on. Like I’ve said before, we are rebuilding and happy that we are. These young guys have heart and it shows.
"As far as our seniors go, I couldn’t ask for better examples for our young guys," Estrada said. "It’s nice to be able to have upperclassmen that help bridge the gap with a smile. We definitely could not do it without them."
Weston-McEwen QB Peal finished 9 for 13 for 217 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Levie Phillips had two of Peal's completions for 85 yards and touchdown, with Theo White grabbing three passes for 33 yards and a TD.
Anthony Nix had a catch for 55 yards, and Cameron Reich hauled in two catches for 40 yards.
On the ground, Peyton Sinclair had a touchdown on two runs for 11 yards, Aiden Wolf had a score on five carries for 22 yards, and Alex Williams also scored a rushing TD while gaining seven yards on three carries.
Maddox King ran it three times for 41 yards, had 21 yards on two runs, and Phillips gained 20 yards on two rushes.
For the Pioneers, freshman quarterback Nathan Estrada finished 4 for 14 passing for 47 yards and three interceptions.
Tregyn Quigg ran for 95 yards on 27 carries, and had two receptions for 21 yards, Mikey Doherty had a catch for 13 yards, and Cooper Yensen gained six yards on one carry.
Defensively, Quigg had seven tackles for Mac-Hi, Doherty had six, and Shaq Badillo and Yensen had three apiece.
The Pioneers, 0-6 on the season, finish up the regular season when Nyssa comes to Milton-Freewater on Friday.
The TigerScots improve to 6-1 overall, 4-1 in Special District 5 play, and sit in second place in league with Grant Union coming to Athena on Friday.
Grant Union lost to Umatilla on Friday night, and is 3-2 in league, setting a key matchup with W-M.
"That's a big game for us as we continue to get better every week to get ready for the playoffs," Hansell said.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.