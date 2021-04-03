ATHENA — McLoughlin High went to Weston-McEwen on Friday night, April 2, to square off in a football game featuring a lot of players that know one another.
The TigerScots weren't very hospitable hosts, though, as they jumped out to a 26-0 halftime lead and sent the Pioneers home with a 38-12 loss.
"I'm proud of the kids coming out after playing a tough game against Heppner," W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said, referring to the previous weekend's 41-0 loss to the defending state 2A champion Mustangs. "It was a local game, a lot of the kids know each other, and that was an enjoyable aspect of the game."
"It felt as if there were so many storms that we had created for ourselves to overcome in the first half," Mac-Hi coach Jorge Estrada said. "(The) second half was basically a 0-0 game, which made more sense to me being that I know we have a really good team. For some reason, our better part of our games have come in the second half this season. We have to learn to put it all together for a full game and not expect to turn on some magical switch that we all know doesn’t exist in sports.
"With that said, I have to express that I truly am proud of our boys for playing hard til the last second," he said. "We did not cave in nor give up at all."
Weston-McEwen quarterback Blane Peal opened scoring in the first quarter, running it into the end zone from a yard out.
The TigerScots took the 6-0 lead into the second quarter, when their offense opened up.
Nevin Malchow scored on a 16-yard run, and Peal found LaBraun Albert for the 2-point conversion.
Isaac Wood then took it 25 yards for the second touchdown of the second quarter, and Peal then hit Theo White for a 22-yard scoring reception.
Mac-Hi opened the second half with an onside kick the W-M recovered, and Taylor McGill scored on a 60-yard run.
W-M kicked off, but the Pioneers fumbled and the TigerScots' Levie Phillips took it 30 yards for a score.
Mac-Hi did score late in the third quarter, and then on the last play of the game, for the final score.
W-M gained 138 yards on 14 carries and the four TDs on ground, with Phillips leading the TigerScots with 70 yards and the touchdown on four carries.
Peal finished 3-for-7 passing for 52 yards and one TD, with Phillips catching two Peal passes for 30 yards, and White the other for 22 and the score.
Kiez White put up 127 yards on the ground for the Pioneers on 22 carries, had a reception for six yards and scored on a one-yard run. He was also 1-of-3 passing for three yards and an interception.
Nick Herndon was 0-for-3 passing with an interception, and had two carries for 24 yards.
Tregyn Quigg had a 40-yard touchdown reception on offense, and recorded four tackles on defense.
Cooper Yansen was 2-for-4 passing for 46 yards and a TD.
Mikey Doherty had three Pioneer tackles, as did Andrew Ceja, with Tanner Wells getting four tackles.
"The kids came out and they competed," Hansell said. "That's the joy of coaching a team that's excited to get better every week. Our offensive line blocked well, our receivers caught the ball, our quarterback threw the ball, and the defense once again played well.
"And give credit to our coaching staff," he said. "Right now, it's another great day to be a TigerScot."
W-M, now 4-1, hosts Umatilla on Friday.
The Pioneers wrap up their season at Riverside on Friday.
"We have an identity to find within this program, and I feel that it is starting to surface," Estrada said. "Things are turning around slowly with the Mac-Hi football program, and for it being my first year here and dealing with COVID-19. I am excited for what’s to come in the next few years. We will build a program together that Milton-Freewater will be proud of."