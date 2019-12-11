IRRIGON, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's one-two punch of Dareagan Stephens and Hector Castillo was too much for Irrigon here on Tuesday.
Stephens and Castillo together scored 39 points, one more than the entire Irrigon team, and Mac-Hi overcame a tough shooting night to pick up its second straight win at the start of this boys basketball season with a 48-38 victory.
"Dareagan Stephens and Hector Castillo carried us last night, combining for 39 of our 48 points," coach Jordon Poynor said, adding that his Pioneers were "just not hitting shots as a team right. (The win) will build some more confidence moving forward."
Mac-Hi (2-0 record) will look to keep winning at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla, starting on Thursday afternoon against Riverside at 3:30 p.m.
The win at Irrigon featured a strong second-half stand after Mac-Hi had seen its early lead vanish by intermission.
Tied 20-20 at halftime, the Pioneers managed to prevail.
"I though our defense was tough, and we turned Irrigon over enough to set a tempo, but we just couldn’t convert on the offensive end," Poynor said.
PIONEERS 48, KNIGHTS 38
McLOUGHLIN (48) — Stephens 26, Castillo 13, Ruiz 7, Gilmore 2.
IRRIGON (38) — B. Coria-Flores 8, Moreno 8, Cardenas 6, Madrigal 6, Hussey 5, L. Coria-Flores 5.
Mac-Hi;13;7;8;20;—;48
Irrigon;8;12;5;13;—;38
3-point goals — Mac 5 (Stephens 3), Irr 5 (Moreno 2). Total fouls — Mac 12, Irr 10. Fouled out — Irr (L. Coria-Flores). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Mac 23 (Castillo 7), Irr n/a. Assists — Mac 5 (Castillo 3), Irr n/a.