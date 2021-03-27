MILTON-FREEWATER — Stanfield came to Shockman Field on Friday night, March 26, and took a 46-19 victory over McLoughlin High home.
"(It was) not the outcome we wanted tonight, but it’s football and losses happen," Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada said. "I believe that there are two kinds of losses: one, losing by just giving up or, two, losing but still fighting til the last second, and that’s what we did. We played til the last buzzer. I’m proud of our boys for sticking together and finishing some drives that gave us a glimpse of what’s to come for following seasons."
Mac-Hi quarterback Nick Herndon finished 4-for-12 passing for 47 yards, with a three-yard rushing touchdown.
Kiez White gained 137 yards on 16 carries, including a 34-yard TD scamper.
White also took a kickoff return 70 yards for a touchdown, and had two receptions for 25 yards.
Devin Humbert had a catch for 12 yards, and Tregyn Quigg had one carry for three yards and a reception for 10 yards.
The Pioneers next go to Weston-McEwen on Friday, April 2.
"Overall, we have a new system and somewhat young team," Estrada said. "Games like this are to learn from and that’s what we did."
Teaser photo by Dave Adamson.