LA GRANDE — An upset here Thursday would have put the McLoughlin High School boys in the state basketball championship tournament, and the fighting Pioneers were still within striking distance at halftime, only down 20-14.
But those hopes soon vanished when La Grande took over in the third quarter, throwing the Mac-Hi season in danger of ending with the 47-26 defeat here in a Greater Oregon League playoff semifinal.
Mac-Hi (10-14 record) now can only wait to see if it will have a chance for at least one more game, and possibly make the state tournament on an at-large bid.
The Pioneers might rank high enough to qualify for a play-in, and the rankings freeze on Tuesday.
Mac-Hi opened this season with a 6-2 record, and later go off to a 1-0 start in the GOL play on a thrilling 43-42 win Jan. 11 when Cristian Castillo hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at Ontario.
But the Pioneers staggered the rest of the regular season, dropping six of its last eight games before regrouping for a 58-44 first-round playoff victory over Ontario on Tuesday at the Mac-Hi gym.
Mac-Hi came here with a shot at an automatic spot in the state tournament, though La Grande had already taken both of their regular season clashes.
Isaac Earls finished as the top Mac-Hi scorer with 10 points, including a couple of late 3-pointers, and teammate Dareagan Stephens had seven points.
However, for the most part, the Pioneers struggled to score — matching their season low from a 41-26 loss to Tri-Cities Prep on Dec. 28 during the Mac-Hi Holiday Tournament.
Defense kept Mac-Hi in contention, only trailing by six at halftime, but the offensive troubles enabled La Grande to pull away.
No further details were available at press time.