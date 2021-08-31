MILTON-FREEWATER — Leslie Sanchez tallied four goals for McLoughlin High School's girl's soccer team here Tuesday, Aug. 31, teammate Giselle Ruiz added a hat trick, and Caitlin Barnhart chipped in one of her own while goalie Ruby Jaimes recorded her second shutout this season as the Pioneers made short work of Umatilla in a 8-0 rout.

The Pioneers (2-0 record) made the most of 30 shots on the Grove Complex pitch, mounting a 5-0 lead by halftime.

"The girls played a really great game," Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. "Overall, I was really happy how girls stepped up in different (ways)."

Ruiz now has four goals on the season, and Barnhart has two. Both had scored in their 2-0 season-opening victory over Stanfield/Echo here Aug. 26.

Jaimes was sharp again.

"The defense did a great job," Martinez said.

The Pioneers will hit the road Thursday when they go to Boardman, Ore., for the match at Riverside High beginning at 4 p.m.

