Pitcher Colette Robert helped put McLoughlin High softball on the map.
Robert, who just landed a job with Boise’s D-BAT Sports Academy and is studying for an insurance license, was part of two state championship teams at Mac-Hi and played collegiately — both at the NCAA Division I and NAIA classifications.
Banks High School was a nemesis for Mac-Hi during Robert’s first two seasons with the Pioneers. It downed Mac-Hi by a run in the 2012 Class 4A state semifinals and clipped the Pioneers, 1-0, for the 2013 state championship.
Mac-Hi’s fortunes changed Robert’s junior year.
“After we lost the seniors we did, a lot of people said we had to rebuild,” Robert said. “We (wanted) to show it was (going to be) a reloading year. We talked about how we wanted to make it back (to the championship game).
“We clicked,” Robert said. “We knew the player next to us would have our back. We knew we could make it and that was the best part.”
The Pioneers blanked Henley, 7-0, for the 2014 state championship.
“It was a huge relief,” Robert said. “There was so much excitement. The crowd was amazing and so loud.
“It was incredible.”
Robert said she had no doubt Mac-Hi could return to prominence in 2015.
“We were ready to get back at it,” Robert said. “We had high hopes. We wanted that feeling again. We never doubted our goal for a second.”
Mac-Hi exacted revenge on Banks in the 2015 title match, 4-0.
“It was like we got a monkey off our back,” Robert said. “It was the best feeling ever. I enjoyed that win more than I did my junior year.”
Robert ended her high school career as a four-time Greater Oregon League selection and two-time GOL Player of the Year.
Robert’s first year of collegiate softball was played at the University of New Mexico.
Robert started in 17 of the 24 games in which she appeared and was 8-9 with a 4.55 earned run average.
Robert played her last three years at the College of Idaho. She won 50 games and lost just 23. Her ERAs dropped from year to year (2.74, 2.04, and 1.39, respectively).
C of I was “never scared” playing Cascade Collegiate Conference powers like Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon, Robert said.
This was evident when the Yotes beat Eastern Oregon and British Columbia, and held their own with OIT in the conference championships her sophomore year.
“We lost but our team fought,” Robert said of the OIT game. “The game went back and forth. That was most impressive.”
After a “pretty good year” in 2018, Robert said her junior year was one of growth.
“I learned how team chemistry works and how being a student can affect you as an athlete,” Robert said.
C of I won a school-record 40 games last spring and came within one victory of advancing to the NAIA World Series.
Another high point of 2019, according to Robert, was defeating No. 1 nationally-ranked SOU on Senior Day.
“I did a good job keeping them off-balance,” Robert said. “When we came together, we were unstoppable.”
Robert earned a Bachelor’s degree in psychology last year. She minored in criminal justice and philosophy.
Robert played professionally in Germany in 2019 and is currently participating in the Treasure Valley Men’s Fastpitch League.
Robert said her success is a tribute to her parents, coaches, and teammates.
“I wouldn’t have been the player I was without them,” Robert said. “I wouldn’t take a second back. I have a huge love for softball.
“I was blessed to have the support I did.”