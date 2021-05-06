MILTON-FREEWATER — Pitcher Madi Perkins allowed just one hit and her McLoughlin High School teammates backed her with an abundance of run support here Thursday as the Pioneers stormed to a 15-0 victory over Riverside at Gib Olinger Elementary School's Softball Complex.
Shortstop Rikki Mark connected for four hits, including a couple of home runs, while Perkins aided her own cause with three knocks.
Seniors Nichole Rencken, Lexi Montgomery, and Kara Jackson — competing in their final home game donning Pioneer uniforms — combined for five hits on the day.
Rencken commenced the offensive barrage with a lead-off triple in the first inning and scored on a passed ball.
Mark belted a three-run home run later in the frame and Cait Barnhart delivered an RBI double to cap a five-run first.
Mac-Hi scored twice in the second inning. The first run crossed home plate on a wild pitch and the second occurred on a Perkins' single.
Montgomery struck a run-scoring single in the third that made it 8-0.
The Pioneers brought the 15-run mercy rule into play with a seven-run fourth inning. Mark socked a lead-off homer and ended the contest with a two-run single.
Sandwiched between Mark's third and fourth hits of the game were an RBI hit by pitch credited to Diana Romero, a bases-loaded walk to Rencken, a Montgomery single for a run, and a Darby Rhoads free pass with the sacks full.
Perkins lost her no-hit bid in the fourth when Arely Cambero blooped a two-out single to right field.
"The girls played well," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "We needed to adjust to their slower pitching and Madi did a nice job keeping them off the scoreboard.
"The coaches were proud, especially of our seniors," Vera said. "The other girls wanted them to go out with a win. It was a very good day for Pioneer softball."
The Pioneers end their season May 14 with a doubleheader at Pilot Rock.