MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High handed visiting Irrigon a 43-0 football defeat at Shockman Field on Friday night, March 19.
Pioneers quarterback Nick Herndon finished the victory 6-of-13 passing for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
He also gained 88 yards rushing on nine carries and another TD.
Running back Kiez White had two rushing touchdowns while carrying the ball 15 times for 112 yards.
Javi Esparza had 62 yards on six carries.
Mac-Hi receiver Tregyn Quigg and two receptions for 25 yards and a TD, with tight end Mikey Doherty catching three passes for 39 yards.
Slot receiver Nicholas Doherty picked up 137 yards on three receptions and two touchdowns, as well as kicking a Pioneers field goal and hitting four of five extra point kicks.
Mac-Hi, 2-1 on the season, hosts Stanfield at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26.
Teaser photo by Dave Adamson.