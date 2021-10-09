ONTARIO, Ore. — McLoughlin got back on the football field here on Friday, Oct. 8, but Ontario handed the Pioneers a 52-0 defeat.
The Pioneers had missed several games due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Tigers scored 24 first-quarter points, added 14 more in the second for a 38-0 halftime lead, and closed the game with touchdowns in each of the third and fourth quarters.
Mac-Hi quarterback Nathan Estrada finished the game 5 for 11 passing for 35 yards.
Tregyn Quigg led the Pioneers with 130 yards on 23 carries.
Nick Doherty was the recipient of Estrada's five completions for the 35 yards, and he also had an interception on defense.
Tanner Wells had five tackles in the game, and Gio Solis had four.
"We definitely had first-half jitters, but we obviously settled down second half," Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada said. "Overall, I'm very happy for our team even though the score would tell otherwise. A freshman quarterback, and mostly a freshman and sophomore team, started and finished the game.
"Games like these keep us going in the fact that we definitely have something to build on."
Mac-Hi next goes to Vale on Friday.
