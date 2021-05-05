ATHENA — McLoughlin plated three first-inning runs to take an early lead over Weston-McEwen here on Tuesday, May 4, and rallied with six runs in the final two innings to take a 9-5 softball win.
The TigerScots answered the Pioneers' early scores with a four-run third inning, and added another run in the fourth.
But Mac-Hi's bats tied it up in the sixth, and scored the winning runs in the seventh.
Maddi Shell had three hits for W-M.
Hailey Stallings went seven innings in the circle for the TigerScots, striking out seven Pioneers.
"It was an exciting game, we took an early lead on a three-run home run by Rikki Mark scoring, Alexis Montgomery and Darby Rhodes, who both had doubles to start it off," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "In top of sixth, Rhodes led off with a triple and then Perkins took a base on balls, as did Caitlin Barnhart, and Kara Jackson came up with a single to score Rhodes and Perkins to tie the score.
"Perkins pitched well the whole game, and she blanked W-M in the bottom of the sixth," he said.
"In the top of the seventh, we scored four runs to take the lead with two straight singles by Montgomery and Rhodes, and then W-M intentionally walked Mark to load the bases and Perkins came up to hit a triple to plate three runs.
"Barnhart then hit a hard ball back to the pitcher to score Perkins from third to take a 9-5 lead headed into bottom of seventh.
"Both teams played well, but our girls never gave up and played a great game," Vera said. "The coaching staff and I have been waiting for the girls to play like a team all season, and they came together today and did a great job. We are proud of all the players and hope to continue this type of play headed into Thursday's game with Riverside.
"Marks, Rhodes, Perkins and Jackson really stepped up their play today."
Weston-McEwen hosts Umatilla for a twin bill at 4 p.m. on Friday.