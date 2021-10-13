MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's volleyball team dropped a four-set volleyball match to La Grande in the Pioneers' gym on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

La Grande won 19-25, 25-14, 25-5, 25-11.

"The big accomplishment here is the set that we finally won against La Grande," Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said of the first-set Pioneers' win. "They have always been our biggest hurdle and the girls finally proved to themselves that they are beatable and, in that aspect, I am so unbelievably proud of these girls."

Rylee Herndon came up with 10 digs for the Pioneers, with Madi Perkins dishing five assists and recorded two kills and five digs, Darby Rhoads had a kill, a block and 12 digs, Kadey Brown had five aces, and Emma Leber recorded an ace, three kills and four blocks.

Mac-Hi next goes to Ontario on Saturday afternoon.

