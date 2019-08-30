MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School won one of the first seven sets as it opened its volleyball season with losses to Enterprise, Elgin and Wallowa in a jamboree here on Thursday.
The Pioneers finished the day with another best-of-three match against Umatilla, but results were not reported by press time.
Enterprise handed Mac-Hi a 25-12 loss in the first set of the season.
The Pioneers bounced back to even things up with a 25-20 win — the lone Mac-Hi victory of the day — but the Outlaws took their tiebreaker, 15-8.
Mac-Hi then had back-to-back straight set losses to Elgin, 25-22 and 25-20, as well as Wallowa, 25-16 and 25-18.
“There was a strong showing from Sydney Dibble, Abby Richwine and Darby Rhodes,” Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said. “This team is continuing to learn to play as one cohesive unit, and we found some of our short comings along with some of our strengths.”
The Pioneers look to bounce back in their next match as they play at Umatilla this coming Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
“We will continue to grow and learn,” Deal said. “I’m proud of these girls from where they have come and know what they are capable of.”