MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High’s girls soccer team dominated Pendleton on Thursday for a 3-0 victory at Shockman Field on Thursday.
The Pioneers took advantage of some defense lapses by Pendleton to have several chances to score in the first 11 minutes.
Mac-Hi senior Shara Caranza scored a chip shot from about 25 yards out in the sixth minute to give the Pioneers the early 1-0 lead.
Thirty minutes later, Caranza scored a second chip shot from even farther out to double the Pioneers’ lead headed into halftime.
Pendleton only lasted two minutes into the second half before Mac-Hi freshman Leslie Sanchez scored the Pioneers’ third goal of the game.
Despite sloppy play on defense, both goalkeepers had nice games.
Mac-Hi’s Jasmin Sanchez saved the four shots at her goal in the first half, then did not have to touch the ball in the second half.
Pendleton’s goalkeeper did save 27 shots in the contest, while giving up the three Pioneer goals.
“This ‘W’ can hopefully motivate the girls to continue to push hard for our next game,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said.
The Pioneers next play in Ontario in a Greater Oregon League game on Saturday at 1 p.m.