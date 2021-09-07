MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's volleyball handled Umatilla in volleyball play here on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The Pioneers downed the Vikings, 25-17, 25-12 and 25-19.
"Serving tonight is what won us the game," Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said.
The majority of the Pioneers' serves were delivered by two freshmen. Lainie Ellis had 11 serves and three aces, and Addy Brown had eight serves with two aces.
Also coming up with multiple aces were Madi Perkins and Emma Leber with three apiece, Darby Rhoads recorded four aces, and Kadey Brown came up with five aces.
Leber lead the Mac-Hi backcourt with eight receptions and three digs, and Rhoads also had three digs.
Perkins dished 10 assists, and Pioneer seniors Rhoads, Leber and Brown dominated the net with five kills each.
"We had some up-and-down moments and made some mental errors, but will have the opportunity to work on those throughout the year," Deal said. "With our numbers being low, these girls have fought hard and will continue to all season, but this win makes for a wonderful start towards showing them what they are capable of."
Mac-Hi next goes to Helix on Thursday.