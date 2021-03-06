IRRIGON — McLoughlin's first football semi-action of the year went well for the visiting Pioneers at Irrigon on Friday, March 5.
Mac-Hi tallied a 42-0 victory in the jamboree-style competition.
"I think it was a really, really good all-around team effort," Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada said. "We had some next-level blocking going on. I was really pleased with how they came together."
Highlights included Mac-Hi junior quarterback Nick Herndon, who threw three touchdown passes, with Devin Humbert the recipient of many of Herndon's throws.
Estrada also mentioned the work of Tregyn Quigg and Javi Esparza.
Estrada, who takes over the Pioneers' reins after assisting in the past and coaching youth and middle school ball, leads Mac-Hi to play at Grant Union on Friday, March 12.
